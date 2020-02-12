How to use Spotify Wrapped to find your top songs, artists of 2020

This week, the Spotify 2020 Wrapped personalized experience became available for listeners around the world.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While 2020 hasn't been a great year for live music, it has been a year full of new music available to stream.

Spotify recently released a new feature that allows users to take a look back at their streaming trends in the form of most streamed songs, albums or podcasts.

This week, the Spotify 2020 Wrapped personalized experience became available for listeners around the world.

The experience is full of insights on the artists, songs, genres, and podcasts that defined your listening experience in 2020—created from data unique to each and every listener.

How do you access the feature? Simple. Check out the Spotify Wrapped site and log in to your Spotify account. You should see a PowerPoint-type slide show.

Not only does it show your music data, but it provides insights into streaming data from users all over the world. Leading the list of top global artists is Bad Bunny, Drake and J Balvin.

Even if you’re not a Spotify subscriber, you can still check out the latest in Spotify’s global listening trends. Whether you’re looking into the most streamed podcast or the decade the world listened to the most.