Six Flags to offer 'Holiday in the Park' drive-thru experience through New Year's Day

For the first time ever, Six Flags Great Adventure will be offering both its "Holiday in the Park" and its drive-thru event through New Year's Day.

For those that plan on visiting New Year's Eve, the park will also put on a dynamic fireworks display at 9 p.m. in "A Main Street Christmas," free with park admission.

"Millions of glittering lights, festive foods, thrilling roller coasters, family rides, and holiday entertainment transform the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park into an eye-popping winter wonderland," the press release read. "This immersive and enchanting holiday experience offers coordinated sights, sounds, scents, and attractions to give each section a distinct character."

Running for its second season, the pandemic friendly "Holiday in the Park" drive-thru event is a great way for family, friends, and pets to view the theme park from the comfort of their vehicle.

This year, the park has added some upgrades, including a longer drive-thru course with a walk-thru experience in "Merry Market Place." Visitors can sit by the fire and toast s'mores, meet with Santa, enjoy a "dancing" tree show, and enjoy a holiday dinner at the Holiday Festival.

According to Six Flags, pets are welcome in the "Merry Market Place" where they will be able to get their photo taken with Santa.

Reservations for this drive-thru experience are required and large and commercial vehicles are not permitted.

To purchase tickets or find more information on Holiday in the Park, you can visit Six Flags' website.