A hilarious Fulton Theatre whodunit in 'The Play That Goes Wrong' | Center Stage

With intentional mishaps and mayhem, the show aims at Sherlock Holmes and halfway gets there.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The latest production at the Fulton Theatre intentionally reveals that sometimes, it might be best if the show didn't go on.

Part Sherlock Holmes, part slapstick farce, "The Play That Goes Wrong" gives everything from a corpse that can't play dead, an accident-prone cast and crew and everything in between. All battle the odds to make it to the final curtain.

"We're having a blast with a whodunit that's side-splittingly funny," Chuck Ragsdale, an actor in the show, said. "It's just a treat."

"The physical comedy of this show, it's just super thrilling," said Lara Hayhurst, the actress portraying the "leading lady" in the play within a play.

Full of hints at detective fiction, the show is also fresh from Broadway, giving the Fulton Theatre another title snatched from the New York stage in the last decade.

"It's new and exciting," said E. Faye Butler, portraying a crew member in the play. "Laugh out loud... have fun and be yourself."