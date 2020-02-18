He's still standing: Elton John to finish Down Under tour

Elton John plans to complete the rest of his tour in New Zealand and Australia.

Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance.

Video clips posted online by fans showed John breaking down in tears as he ended the concert Sunday night in Auckland.

The 72-year-old singer thanked the fans who attended and apologized for ending the show early.

His post on Instagram said he had walking pneumonia but “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more."

Pneumonia is a serious lung infection that occurs when the air sacs, or alveoli, of the lungs fill with fluid or pus. That makes it harder to take a breath and get enough oxygen. Without treatment, oxygen levels can fall to life-threatening levels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "walking pneumonia," caused by "atypical" bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae, has symptoms that tend to be milder than pneumonia, and caused by other bugs.

John is currently touring as part of what he says is his final world tour, known as "Farewell Yellow Brick Road." He is due to play two more concerts in Auckland on February 18 and 20, followed by shows in Australia.

He is expected to play those shows.