Hershey's Chocolate World unveils new Great Candy Expedition for May 19

Hershey's Great Candy Expedition, a brand-new, multi-sensory, cinematic experience will open on May 19 in honor of Chocolate World's 50th anniversary.

Visitors can expect the first-ever fully immersive and interactive experience to take them through various colorful candy worlds. Guests of all ages will go from one world to the next by voting using light-up buttons on their armrests.

The 30-minute adventure incorporates the following:

Hershey’s Chocolate World Train Station, inspired by trains that Milton Hershey himself traveled on to find ingredients for his candy-making as well as the rich, locomotive history of the state of Pennsylvania.

270-degree 4K projection mapping to get immersed in time-period-specific sights, locomotive sounds, and realistic experiential lighting.

Exclusive ingredient tasting such as REESE’S peanut cup butter straight from the factory and an official Adventurer’s Guide filled with games and prizes.

The telling of some brand stories for the first time ever through the candy worlds including JOLLY RANCHER Junction, KIT KAT® Timbers, TWIZZLERS Forest, and ALMOND JOY & MOUNDS Cove.

Engagement with NEW characters like Ginny the Sweets Expedition Co. Engineer, Phil of KISSES Valley, Judy of JOLLY RANCHER Junction, Rip of REESE’S Ridge and more!