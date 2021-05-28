Summer fun kicks off at Hersheypark

There's a whole lot happening at the park this summer. They are now open daily through Labor Day, with some brand new features opening this weekend.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The start of the summer season is looking pretty sweet at Hersheypark!

There's a whole lot happening at the park this summer. They are now open daily through Labor Day, with some brand new features opening this weekend.

The sweet new Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar and Patio opens on Saturday in Hershey’s Chocolatetown.

You can enjoy this treat with or without a park ticket for lunch, dinner, desserts, and drinks year-round!

The 2021 season is a little extra special for one of the park's coasters: Comet, which is celebrating its 75th birthday.

For those who love rides, Candymonium is their newest, fastest, and tallest coaster.

Summer temperatures make things hot at Hersheypark, so families can check out the boardwalk and even meet their newest additions: two seal pups, named Harper and Cobh.

They are following state guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. Masks are required for guests who are not fully vaccinated. Reservations will only be needed through the weekend, and they are no longer doing temperature checks. Park officials are asking if you feel sick, to please stay home.

You can read more on their updated guidelines here.

Tickets for Hersheypark can be purchased online!