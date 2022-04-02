Hersheypark will debut two new rides for 2022 season

Jolly Rancher Remix will be the park's 15th roller coaster, while Mix'd Flavored by Jolly Rancher is a new family ride located adjacent to the new coaster.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark announced the edition of two new attractions for its 2022 season -- a pair of Jolly Rancher-themed rides that will be located right next to one another in the Pioneer Frontier area of the park.

The Jolly Rancher Remix roller coaster, which the park calls "a first-of-its-kind, reimagined coaster for the senses," will be the park's 15th roller coaster.

Mix'd Flavored by Jolly Rancher, an all-new family ride, will be located right next to the new roller coaster, Hersheypark said in a press release.

Both rides will make their debuts this summer and will be open for all four seasons at the park, Hersheypark said.

Jolly Rancher Remix allows riders in the Hershey's height category (48" and up) to go forward and backward on the same track. Riders will invert six times over the course of the 90-second ride, blasting through a flavor tunnel and jamming to sweet tunes, the park said.

Each ride is different, with five randomized flavor rides like Watermelon or Green Apple, complete with different music, lights and scents for an only-in-Hershey sensory experience.

Mix'd Flavored By Jolly Rancher is an all-new family ride located just steps away from Jolly Rancher Remix in the heart of Hersheypark, near the Storm Runner coaster.

Riders of Reese’s height category (42” and above) sit in one of the four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then shifts into gear and mixes in lifts, drops and never-before-seen views while dodging the other riders, according to the park.

Hersheypark said it will welcome guests for another year of fun and chocolate with four unique seasonal experiences:

Springtime In The Park: starting April 2, 2022

The Summer Season: from the end of April into September

Hersheypark In The Dark: Halloween-themed attraction

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane: holiday attraction

Guests can save more than 35 percent on one-day tickets to Hersheypark when purchased online with the current Best Price Of The Year offer. Tickets purchased during this sale will be valid on any 2022 public operating day from April 2, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023.