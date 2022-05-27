Hersheypark now open daily; introduces new Jolly Rancher attractions

These rides only be at Hersheypark and they will be opening for the public on Sat., May 28.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark is now open for the summer season!

Guests visiting this summer will notice two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences: Jolly Rancher Remix and Mix’d Flavored By Jolly Rancher.

At the Mix'd Flavored ride, riders will sit in one of four arms and spin a full 360 degrees. The ride doesn’t go upside down, but it does shift into gear and mixes in lifts and drops while dodging other rides.

When you are at the top of the ride, you will get some incredible, never-before-seen views of The Boardwalk and other coasters at Hersheypark. The ride will be open for all four seasons, so it’s a great option for families visiting during seasonal events held at Hersheypark, as well.

The Jolly Rancher Remix is a reimagined boomerang coaster.

The lights flash a specific color and music plays that indicates the flavor ride that riders are about to take. The ride will then send riders forward and back on the same flavorful track complete with lights, music and scents. This ride does go upside down, and you actually invert six times in 90 seconds and blast through a new Jolly Rancher flavor tunnel. Each ride is different with five randomized flavor rides like Watermelon or Green Apple.

Hesheypark is also debuting new Jolly Rancher flavored treats, including a Jolly Rancher Watermelon Cocktail at The Chocolatier and a sundae with Jolly Rancher sorbet at Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor.

The water park also opens on May 28 for the summer and guests will also be able to snap a selfie with a Hershey Character and catch daily performances of Our Friends From The Sea at the Aquathreate.

@Hersheypark is now open daily and with two new Jolly Rancher-themed attractions. 🎢🎡🎠 Join us for @fox43 morning news to learn of alll the things you’ll be able to expect this summer: https://t.co/K5hsEFCerf pic.twitter.com/aMyLLApL86 — Paola Belloso (@PaolaBellosotv) May 27, 2022