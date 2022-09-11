Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to open Nov. 11

The event features fan-favorite rides, a visit with Santa, festive Hershey character experiences and more. It will run through Jan. 1 of 2023.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane will be opening on Friday, the park said in a press release.

The event features fan-favorite rides, a visit with Santa, festive Hershey character experiences and more. It will run through Jan. 1, 2023.

This year's experience will feature more lights than ever before, with more than 5 million twinkling lights!

Guests can get into the holiday spirit with the show "NOEL," featuring more than 250,000 lights dancing to classic holiday tunes.

Additionally, Santa and his nine reindeer make a special stop at Hersheypark each year. He can be seen through Dec. 24, before he makes his way back to the North Pole.

Starting Nov. 23, The Hersheypark Boardwalk will be filled with a festive trail of more than a dozen trees that share the story of Hershey.

Those interested in tickets and additional attractions can visit here for more information.