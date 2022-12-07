Hersheypark adds 4 new haunted houses, 3 new 'scare zones' to its seasonal Halloween celebration

To experience the new "Dark Nights" attractions, guests must buy an add-on ticket along with a general admission ticket to "Hersheypark Halloween," the park said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 2020.

Hersheypark announced a new immersive haunting experience that it hopes will give visitors a chill when it debuts this year during its Halloween seasonal event.

Dark Nights, a "frightfully immersive haunt experience that spreads its shadows over the Hersheypark landscape," is touted by park officials as "the largest investment to date for a seasonal event," according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Dark Nights will feature three new "scare zones" and four horrifying haunted houses "as part of integrated thrill experiences guests can only find at Hersheypark," the press release went on.

Dark Nights is an add-on event, meaning guests who wish to experience it will have to buy a separate add-on ticket to experience unlimited access to all of the four haunted houses as many times as they dare during a single visit.

Scare Zones are included with a general admission ticket to Hersheypark Halloween, the park's annual Halloween-themed seasonal event.

While Hersheypark Halloween, previously known as "Hersheypark In The Dark," will continue to be a "fun, family experience" featuring everything guests have come to love about the park's spin on the Halloween season, Dark Nights will turn once-familiar spaces into "chilling explorations of the unknown" with four new haunted houses, the park said.

The new haunted attractions include:

The Haunted Coal Mine

For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter.

The Descent

Who prowls the dark underground tunnels beneath Hersheypark? Follow her into the depths of decay where the only way out is down.

Creature Chaos

Join Professor Darkstone as he pits you against Pennsylvania’s most fearful and deadly creatures. Don’t worry, they’re in their cages…for now.

Twisted Darkness

Dare to have your tarot read by a twisted fortune teller and be forced into a never-ending carnival of nightmares. Was it real or was it all in your mind?

While the Dark Knights haunted houses require an add-on ticket, there are also three "scare zones" that are included with general admission Hersheypark Halloween tickets.

They are:

Darkstone’s Hollow

Wander among Professor Darkstone’s showmen boasting his array of mythical creatures. Beyond the mesmerizing imagery, there’s more to the show than meets the eye.

Valley of Fear

Don’t find yourself alone in the murky mists along Spring Creek. The dreadful beings are watching and waiting deep within the shadows, and they know exactly when to strike.

Midway of Misery

Flames burst into the skies as guests are summoned through a sinister gateway into the darkest corner of Hersheypark…where no one can find you.

Hersheypark Halloween will open more weekends than ever before, the park said. The seasonal attraction will last seven weekends, debuting on Sept. 17, and running through Oct. 22.

Starting Sept. 17, hours for the event are 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Hersheypark Halloween is also open on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. beginning Oct. 14.

Dark Nights runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays (and Fridays starting Oct. 14) and 6 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.