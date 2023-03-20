State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will perform 'Snow White' at Hershey Theatre

HERSHEY, Pa. — The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will return to the Hershey Theatre with its newest production, Snow White, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., Hershey Entertainment announced.

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is performed live by a troupe of 50 amazing ballet dancers who have gathered to bring the most famous fairy tale to life," Hershey Entertainment said in a press release. "The visually stunning production is accompanied by the music of B. Pavlovsky, more than 150 hand-sewn shining costumes, richly detailed handmade scenery and brilliant choreography by the People's Artist of Moldova and Honored Artist of Ukraine, Andrey Litvinov."