x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will perform 'Snow White' at Hershey Theatre

The show, which features a troupe of 50 dancers, is set for Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Here's how to get tickets.
Credit: Hershey Entertainment

HERSHEY, Pa. — The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will return to the Hershey Theatre with its newest production, Snow White, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., Hershey Entertainment announced.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is performed live by a troupe of 50 amazing ballet dancers who have gathered to bring the most famous fairy tale to life," Hershey Entertainment said in a press release. "The visually stunning production is accompanied by the music of B. Pavlovsky, more than 150 hand-sewn shining costumes, richly detailed handmade scenery and brilliant choreography by the People's Artist of Moldova and Honored Artist of Ukraine, Andrey Litvinov."

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Monday, March 20, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out