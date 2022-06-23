Hershey Concert Summer Series begins Friday

Here's the line-up of acts coming to Hershey Park Stadium this summer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark's popular Summer Concert series kicks off the 2022 summer this Friday.

The opening act, Thomas Rhett, will perform as part of his tour Bring The Bar To You Tour June 24, at 7:30 p.m. Special guests at the event will include Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Tickets are still available for purchase online here or in person at the Hersheypark Stadium Box Office.

Here is a full list of the 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup: