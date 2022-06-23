Hershey Concert Summer Series begins Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark's popular Summer Concert series kicks off the 2022 summer this Friday.
The opening act, Thomas Rhett, will perform as part of his tour Bring The Bar To You Tour June 24, at 7:30 p.m. Special guests at the event will include Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.
Tickets are still available for purchase online here or in person at the Hersheypark Stadium Box Office.
Here is a full list of the 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup:
- June 24: Thomas Rhett on the Bring The Bar To You Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith
- July 12: Def Leppard and Motley Crue on The Stadium Tour with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
- July 30: Pitbull on the Can’t Stop Us Now Tour with Iggy Azalea
- Aug. 6: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire on the Miraculous Supernatural Tour
- Aug. 12: Imagine Dragons on the Mercury World Tour with Kings Elliot
- Aug. 14: Zac Brown Band on the Out In The Middle Tour with Caroline Jones
- Aug. 20: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
- Aug. 27: Chris Stapleton on the All-American Road Show with Elle King
- Aug. 28: Lady Gaga on The Chromatica Ball Tour
- Sept. 24: Five Finger Death Punch presented by 105.7 The X