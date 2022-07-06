Here are the upcoming summer events to be held in Hershey Gardens this year

Hershey Gardens will host a variety of summertime family activities, from live music and children's theater to the return of Marvelous Mondays.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 7.

Hershey Gardens will host a variety of summertime family activities this year, including live music performances and children's theater.

In addition, Hershey Gardens announced Tuesday, Marvelous Mondays in The Children’s Garden returns.

Here is a list of upcoming summer activities at Hershey Gardens:

Music in the Gardens

Friday, July 1, 6-8 p.m.

The Hershey Symphony “Garden Band,” featuring vocalist Clayton Lee, will perform “Songs You Can Sing Along To.” Guests are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks, and lawn chairs or blankets. Included in admission.

Marvelous Mondays in The Children’s Garden

Every Monday from July 11 through August 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kids can explore The Children’s Garden while discovering nature, creating crafts and enjoying entertainment; included in admission. Themes are as follows:

July 11: Storybook Gardens with Author Kevin McCloskey

July 18: Nature and Art with the Ned Smith Center and the Appalachian Audubon Society

July 25: Insect and Animal Homes with Snapology

Aug. 1: Desert Critters with ZooAmerica and Hershey Garden's Zoology Cart

Aug. 8: Earth Day is Everyday

Children’s Play – “Robin Hood”

Friday, July 22, 12-1 p.m.

Participants of Hershey Gardens’ theater camp will perform “Robin Hood” in The Children’s Garden amphitheater. Included in admission.

Gretna Theatre performs “Go, Dog. Go!”

Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Gretna Theatre will perform author P.D. Eastman’s book “Go, Dog. Go!” in The Children’s Garden amphitheater. Included in admission.

Summer hours at Hershey Gardens are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last entry into the Butterfly Atrium is 5:45 p.m.