Hershey's '4D Chocolate Movie' will close on Sept. 5

One of biggest draws at Chocolate World, the movie will be replaced by a new attraction in time to celebrate Chocolate World's 50th anniversary next summer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Less than a month after announcing the closing of one of its roller coasters, Hersheypark announced Thursday it will close one of its Chocolate World attractions on Labor Day.

Hersheypark said its 4D Chocolate Movie will have its final screening on Monday, Sept. 5, so that construction on a new attraction can begin.

That unnamed attraction, dubbed "an out-of-this-world experience," will open in time for Hershey to celebrate Chocolate World's 50th anniversary in 2023, the park said on its website.

The 4D Chocolate Movie opened in 2002, and additional enhancements were put in place in 2013. With more than 100 variations, guests can watch the movie over and over and never see the same story twice, the park said.

In 2013, the park said, the world’s largest year-round digital puppeteer staff was brought on board, created in partnership with JIM HENSON’S CREATURE SHOP™.

"These puppeteers bring the characters to life with custom audio tracks and nearly 500 audio cues, cut together in real-time," the park said. "And they do it all based on their audience’s choices and participation."

While Hersheypark said saying goodbye to the 4D Chocolate Movie is bittersweet, the unnamed attraction that will take its place will have chocolate fans licking their chops to visit.

"Don’t fret – there’s so much excitement in store," the park said in its announcement. "Take advantage of this last chance to experience the 4D Chocolate Movie, and stay tuned as we roll out all the 50th-anniversary surprises!"