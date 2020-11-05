Here's how you and your kids can celebrate Thomas the Tank Engine's 75th birthday

The children's book icon turns 75 on Tuesday, but the celebration is set to last for the rest of the month. Here are some ways your family can mark the occasion.

The first Thomas & Friends story was created 75 years ago by the Rev. W. Awdry for his son, Christopher.

Today, Thomas is just as beloved by children as he was when he first chugged down the tracks in 1945.

Here are all the ways you and your family can take part to celebrate the famous train and his friends: