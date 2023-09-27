'Haunted' spots across Pennsylvania sure to send chills down your spine

From unnerving history to paranormal fright nights, these Pa. places are sure to send a chill down your spine!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the spooky season continues to creep closer, here are some frightful spots and attractions to visit across Pennsylvania.

From getting the chance to experience unnerving history in the flesh to experiencing paranormal fright nights, these Pa. places are sure to send a chill down your spine!

Elysburg Haunted House

It's the 48th season of the Elysburg Haunted House! Can you brave the haunted pathways through the woods and a terrifying walk-through, two-story haunted house and cellar? Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28 this central Pa. highlight located at Gun Club Road & Route 487 in Elysburg offers plenty of scares! Gates open at 6 p.m. and the haunting at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site each night and proceeds from the $20 tickets will benefit the Elysburg and Ralpho (Overlook) Volunteer Fire Department.

Those traveling from far away are encouraged to arrive early as wait times can get very long on Saturdays, according to the House's Facebook page.

Kim's Krypt Haunted Mill

This top-rated haunted house is celebrating 30 years of fear! Kim's Krypt Haunted Mill is located at 5932 Colonial Valley Road in Spring Grove, York County. Terror Trail offers acres of woods as guests journey through an outdoor moonlit ground. You will encounter unsettling vagrants in abandoned buildings, a morgue, a junkyard and a playground. Keep your ears open and you might just hear the cries of the forgotten.

House of Eyes is another sinister attraction housed in an old barn that allegedly possesses sports among the cracks and cobwebs. A vicious axe murderess, caged monstrosities and fractured creatures above are yearning to interact with you. The mill also features the Horror of Menges Mill and Dark Despair, where guests can be scared to the max.

A classic attraction at Kim's Krypt is the Hearse Ride. If you're up for the challenge, you can travel in deadly style inside a closed coffin loaded into a classic herse complete with creepy music, spooky lighting and Kim as your chauffeur. Rides start at $10 and ticket information for the haunted attractions can be found here.

Civil War Ghosts Tour

Often referred to as the bloodiest battle of the Civil War, Gettysburg acted as the turning point for the Union soldiers but also as a final resting spot for thousands of men. Civil War Ghosts: Gettysburg's Gripping Ghostly Chronicles delves into the haunting stories of Gettysburg's past. On this hour-long tour, guests can wander through the very spots where civilians and soldiers died and where their spirits supposedly still linger.

Tours meet at the front yard of Brickhouse Inn Bed & Breakfast at 452 Baltimore Street. To grab your tickets, click here.

Historic Farnsworth House Inn

Located at 401 Baltimore Street in Gettysburg, the Historic Farnsworth House Inn is named in honor of Civil War Brigadier General Elon John Farnsworth.

Farnsworth led an ill-fated charge following the failure of Pickett's charge, which killed Farnsworth and 65 of his men.

Additionally, the house sheltered Confederate sharpshooters during the three-day Battle of Gettysburg. One of these sheltered shooters is believed to be responsible for the accidental shooting of 20-year-old Mary Virginia "Jenny" Wade.

Following the battle, the house served as a hospital. The Lincoln procession passed by the house on Nov. 19, 1863, while on the way to the National Cemetary where Lincoln would deliver his famous Gettysburg Address.

Nowadays, the Inn hosts a dining experience reminiscent of the Civil War era with Victorian accommodations.

In October, the Farnsworth House Inn is hosting three four-hour-long Paranormal Nights. There will also be four two-hour-long Mini Paranormal Nights.

Tickets are $80 per person for the Paranormal Nights and have a limited amount available. Tickets for those interested in the event can be found here.

The Haunt in Schaefferstown

This fully immersive, carnival ground complex transforms at night into a screamingly horrific experience. The Haunt sits on the Schaefferstown Fire Company Carnival Grounds in Lebanon County.

The grounds hosted its first carnival in 1919, and today, explore room after room, building after building of darkness and chilling scenes.