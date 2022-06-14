Free concerts for the community: Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra brings back Summer Concert Series

Join the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra over Independence Day weekend for the return of their Summer Concert Series.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2015.

After a two-year hiatus, The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra (HSO) will return to celebrate Independence Day weekend with its Summer Concert Series.

Tony Award-winning conductor Maestro Stuart Malina will lead the orchestra. The series begins on June 30 and concludes on July 4.

“We can't wait to share this uplifting program with our audiences," Matthew Herren, executive director of the orchestra, said via a press release. "The HSO Summer Series is a real family favorite, and I am so pleased that we can once again present these fun, free concerts across the region.”

The HSO will perform in five different communities over the weekend:

Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

Lebanon Valley College campus, Annville

Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Millerstown Community Park, Perry County

Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Negley Park, Lemoyne

Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m.

Dickinson College campus, Carlisle

Monday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Reservoir Park, Harrisburg

The Reservoir Park concert is underwritten by the Dauphin County Commissioners and will open with a pre-show performance by Diane Wilson Bedford at 6:30 pm. The concert will be followed by the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks show.

“Our Summer Series is underwritten by Highmark and Penn State Health, and each concert has a unique group of local supporters," Herren said. "Our goal is to bring communities together for these concerts, and our list of corporate, foundation, and individual sponsors and donors is evidence of true collaboration.”

Grab your lawn chairs, blankets and towels and join the HSO for a family-friendly concert in your community.