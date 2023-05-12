Harrisburg Shakespeare Company announces 30th annual free Shakespeare in the Park

Attendees are encouraged to come early with a blanket or chair to grab a spot on the lawn and enjoy "Richard III" under the stars.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Shakespeare in the Park is returning to Harrisburg this June!

Gamut Theater's Harrisburg Shakespeare Company will present the 30th annual free Shakespeare in the Park, performing "Richard III."

The production will run from June 2-17, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Harrisburg's Reservoir Park.

Admission is free, but organizers are accepting donations. The Gamut Theatre group will be collecting canned goods for the Bethesda Mission.

Attendees are encouraged to come early with a blanket or chair to grab a spot on the lawn and enjoy Shakespeare under the stars.

"Richard III" is a historical drama that centers on the conniving, silver-tongued Duke of Gloucester, Richard, and his body-strewn climb to the top of England's royal seat, as well as his inevitable fall.

Through mastery, manipulation, and deceit, "Richard III" has lured audiences into his schemes for centuries, proving the enduring and corrupting nature of power. As those around him fall prey to his violent whims, the audience is compelled to see how the political pitfalls Shakespeare uncovers not only reflect his own time, but also, alarmingly, our own.

There is a viewer discretion warning, as this play contains several scenes that depict violent acts including murder and suicide. It is recommended that only those ages 12 and up attend.