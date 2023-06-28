Harrisburg officials release additional details on July 4th Food Truck Festival, July Music Series

Riverfront Park will be alive with music, fireworks, food and other entertainment throughout the month of July, organizers said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg on Wednesday released additional details about the upcoming July 4th Food Truck Festival and the inaugural July Music Series, both of which will be held in the city next month.

Nearly 50 food trucks will line Front Street on Tuesday, July 4 as the City of Harrisburg celebrates Independence Day with delicious food, awesome fireworks, and family fun for the entire day.

The July 4th Food Truck and Fireworks Festival will be back in Riverfront Park from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m., organizers announced.

"Families will be able to enjoy a diverse selection of food truck favorites which have become Harrisburg festival and Central Pennsylvania staples, plus some first-timers," organizers said. "Adults will also be able to sample selections from a beer and wine garden.

"In addition, there will be six musical acts on the Capital Blue Cross Live Music Stage located in Riverfront Park between State and Forster Streets: Marrisa Porter, Burden of Proof, Mack Berry Band, Soul Miners Union, D-Bo!, and Vinyl Groov."

A full schedule of all performances is available on the July 4th Food Truck Festival event guide.

Families with small children can make a pit stop at the free Kids Zone between Walnut and Market Streets. Children can have their faces painted, get balloon animals and partake in arts and crafts all day long.

In addition, families can interact with insects and other critters, watch a magic show with The Amazing Magi and have character visits from their child’s favorite superhero.

City Island is also a short walk over the Walnut Street Walking Bridge, where children can ride the railroad, tee up for a round of Water Golf, play at the Harbortown Playground or hop aboard the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat.

“The 4th of July is when Harrisburg shines, and this festival which brings in tens of thousands of people to the city is one of our crowning moments of the year,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams.

The annual fireworks display, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, is slated to launch from the tip of City Island around 9:15 p.m., and last for 15 minutes. Produced by Bixler Pyrotechnics, the show is one of the largest in Central Pennsylvania and will include more than 2,000 shells.

There will be additional police presence, with an increase in both uniformed and plain-clothed officers, during the entire festival and fireworks show.

New to the festival this year is the Shop Local vendor area, where local artisans and craft businesses will offer specialty foods, crafts, and other merchandise. It is located next to the Civic Club at Forster Street.

“Whether you’re in Uptown or Elizabethtown, Allison Hill or Camp Hill, and all points in between, we urge everyone to come happy and hungry, and ready to have a great time,” Williams said.

Fireworks aren't the only exciting thing happening in Harrisburg in July.

The city also released details on the first-ever July Music Series, a six-night music festival featuring at least five varying genres, performed by dozens of local, regional and national acts.

Each show is free, and family-friendly, organizers said.

“Even during the toughest times and the grayest days, we can close our eyes and get lost in the wonders of music,” said Williams. “This is our chance to celebrate what makes Harrisburg so great: our diversity, our cultures, and our togetherness."

The July Music Series gets underway on July 2 with Mayor Wanda Williams' Rising Stars Youth Showcase from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This kickoff event will highlight 11 talented acts from the Greater Harrisburg community.

On July 4, the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra returns to the Reservoir Park Bandshell for its annual breathtaking Independence Day show, featuring opening acts Dred "Perky" Scott and Diane Wilson. Music gets started around 6:30 p.m. The City's fireworks display is set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

On Sunday, July 9, Gospel Night at the Bandshell is headlined by the Maryland-based power group R.E.I.G.N. The show starts around 6 p.m. with Living Spring Harrisburg, Dee Marie & Preacher Man, Dayspring Praise Team, Dana Fields and Martin Luther King Baptist.

One week later, don't miss the highly anticipated return of Jazz Under The Stars on Saturday, July 15. This five-hour showcase gets underway at 5 p.m. with national recording artist Mike Phillips headlining a show which features jazz acts 4 The Round and Urban Groove Collective ft. Melissa Wilson.

On Sunday, July 23, it's time to groove to the rhythms of the Caribbean with Reggae Night, from 6-8:30 p.m. Dwenninmmen African Dance will get the party started, followed by an infectious and soulful set from Jah Works.

Finally, we close the July Music Series on Sunday, July 30 with the ever-popular Latin Night. Get ready to dance the night away to the sizzling rhythms of Mako Swing and Los Monstros. Latin Night gets underway at 6 p.m.

All Sunday shows have a rain location held in the Harrisburg High School - John Harris Campus Auditorium, located at 2451 Market Street.