Harrisburg Ice and Fire Festival returns downtown for 6th year

Harrisburg Ice and Fire Festival makes its return for the sixth year featuring 65 ice sculptures, horse drawn carriage rides and more. The event kicks off today.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Ice and Fire Festival makes its return tonight for the sixth year, featuring 65 ice sculptures, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.

The event kicks off today with a chili cookoff at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers are calling this year's event the coolest experience with the hottest events in town. The sixth annual festival will take place along 2nd Street in downtown Harrisburg between Market and Pine Streets.

Matt Maisel, City of Harrisburg communications director, said that this time of the year is a great balance because of the warm and cold temperatures residents see across Harrisburg.

“It’s not just downtown, every single neighborhood in the city is going to see ice sculptures running the gamut of different themes… and then you throw in the fact that there’s going to be fire dancers,” said Maisel.

The fire dancers will perform at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. throughout the weekend. Most of the ice sculptures can be found on 2nd Street and dancers, as well as bands, will be near the UPMC Entertainment Stage playing throughout the day. Families can also take part in a glass icicle workshop, shop for handcrafted art and more.

“It’s going to be a giant, three-block street festival,” said Maisel. “The streets will be closed off and there will be ice sculptures lining the street up and down.”

Second Street will be closed between Market and Walnut Streets starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, then extend to Pine Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. Market Street will also be closed between 2nd and Front Streets at 7 a.m. on March 4. All roads will reopen as normal at midnight.