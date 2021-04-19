Harrisburg to get its own Captain America this summer

The United States of Captain America will feature "everyday people from all walks of life" who defend their communities after taking up Captain America's mantle.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This summer, Marvel's new limited series The United States of Captain America will introduce "local" versions of Captain America, and Nichelle Wright of Harrisburg will be featured in the July issue, according to Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant.

In an effort to celebrate the fictional universe's 80th anniversary, The United States of Captain America will feature "everyday people from all walks of life" who defend their communities after taking up the mantle of Captain America, according to a press release from Marvel released on March 15.

The limited series will be made up of five issues that will see Steve Rogers teaming up with past Captain Americas such as Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, and John Walker as well as with these "everyday people." Nichelle Wright, Captain America will be the backup to the lead serial, by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Dale Eaglesham, also according to Arrant.

"The thing I can say about Nichelle is that she is working day and night to bring change into a world where she feels defeated," Writer Mohale Mashigo said in an announcement. "Nichelle is a light in a dark time and she wants to take ownership of her community and space in America."

Artist Natacha Bustos told Arrant that "there are very few occasions when you have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a character as genuine and powerful as Nichelle."

"She is undoubtedly one of the characters that I am most proud to have designed, for all that she represents and what she means for the community," she went on.