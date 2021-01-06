Guns N' Roses will kick off its return to the road with a July 31 concert in Hersheypark Stadium

The legendary band, fronted by founding members Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan, will be joined by Mammoth WVH, the solo project of Wolfgang Van Halen.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Attention, headbangers!

The legendary rockers Guns N' Roses announced they're kicking off their return to the road with a stop at Hersheypark Stadium on July 31. They'll be joined by Mammoth WVH, which is making its touring debut.

Mammoth WVH is fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. The band's name is a tribute to Wolfgang Van Halen's family history -- his father and uncle Alex Van Halen played in a band called Mammoth when they first met singer David Lee Roth in 1974.

Mammoth WVH's self-titled LP will go on sale June 11.

GNR's 2019 "Not in This Lifetime" tour was the third-highest grossing tour in history, according to Billboard Boxscore. The tour featured GNR founding members Axl Rose (vocals), Slash (lead guitar), and Duff McKagan (bass), joined by newcomers Richard Fortus (guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), Dizzy Reed (keyboards) and Melissa Reese (keyboards).

The band is reportedly working on a new studio album, the first to feature Rose, Slash, and McKagan together since 1993. The last album released under the GNR moniker was "Chinese Democracy" in 2008.