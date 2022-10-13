DishTV survey finds 'Ghostbusters' is Pennsylvania's most-popular family Halloween film

The company recently researched the most-popular Halloween films rated G or PG across all 50 states.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — When it comes to finding their go-to Halloween kids movie, the majority of Pennsylvania residents know just who to call:

Ghostbusters!

That's according to a recent report issued by DishTV, which recently researched the most-Googled family Halloween movie in all 50 states.

"To identify each state’s most Googled spooky movie for kids, we gathered a list of kids Halloween movies rated PG or G," the satellite TV company said. "Then, we used SEMRush to find the movies that had the highest keyword search ranking. Finally, we input the movie names into Google Trends to find each state’s most searched movie."

According to their research, the most-popular G- or PG-rated Halloween movie in the Keystone State is the 1984 classic starring Dan Akroyd, Bill Murray, Ivan Reitman, and Ernie Hudson.

Pennsylvania joins New Hampshire, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Idaho as states that selected "Ghostbusters" as their favorite family Halloween flick.

"Scooby-Doo" was the most-popular selection nationally, with 13 states selecting Shaggy and Scoob as their top choice for family fun.