Get paid $1,234 to watch any five of your favorite childhood movies

Those interested have until Dec. 17 to apply to win the chance to get paid to watch five of their favorite nostalgic childhood movies.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — USDish is offering one lucky applicant the chance to get paid to watch five of their favorite childhood movies.

Anyone interested who applies from now until Dec. 17 at noon will have the opportunity to win $1,234 to watch their most nostalgic childhood movies and tell Dish about it.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

The winner will have until Jan. 15 to watch all five films of their choosing and take detailed notes on each, describing what it was like for them watching each movie as a kid versus an adult.

They'll also be encouraged to share their nostalgic feelings on social media, describing specific moments that stood out from their childhood and why it made their top five list.

The winner's package will include $1,234 and a swag bag worth $350. This bag will contain personalized candy from the decade the applicant was born, cozy items to help get them into a binge watch mood, and full access to the five movies of their choosing.

According to Dish, applicants have a much better chance of being selected if they also include a video in their application, detailing why they are the perfect candidate for this nostalgic experience.

The winner will be emailed by Dec. 29 from the USDish.com team to let them know they just got $1,234 richer.