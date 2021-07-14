x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Garth Brooks to play at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in October

The top selling solo artist in U.S. history will be playing at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, for the first time on Saturday, October 2.

BALTIMORE — Editor's note: The above video is from January 20.

Garth Brooks is coming to Baltimore.

The top selling solo artist in U.S. history will be playing at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, for the first time on Saturday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m.. It will also be Brooks' first appearance in Baltimore in 6 years.

Brooks performed during the inaugural celebration of Presidents Joe Biden in 2021 and Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

For more information, you can visit Ticketmaster's website here to learn more about the show.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.