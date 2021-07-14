Garth Brooks to play at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in October

The top selling solo artist in U.S. history will be playing at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, for the first time on Saturday, October 2.

Garth Brooks is coming to Baltimore.

The top selling solo artist in U.S. history will be playing at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, for the first time on Saturday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m.. It will also be Brooks' first appearance in Baltimore in 6 years.

Brooks performed during the inaugural celebration of Presidents Joe Biden in 2021 and Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.