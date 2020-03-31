x
Fun phone apps making a quarantine comeback during COVID-19 pandemic

Games like HQ Trivia and Pokemon Go are here to help you pass the time as you're stuck inside.

Did you delete your HQ Trivia app on your phone when it announced it was shutting down in February? How about your Pokemon Go app when you found that elusive Charizard?

You better download it off the Cloud because both games are back, to help you pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

HQ announced this week it is returning with trivia games for money, every night at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Pokemon Go never actually went anywhere, though developers have redesigned the augmented reality game to focus more on indoor activities. 

