Fulton Theater to premiere virtual holiday concert on Friday

"A Fulton Holiday Benefit" will feature more than 20 holiday songs. It is the first performance for "Fulton HD," a new initiative to bring the arts to fans at home.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's Fulton Theater on Thursday announced the launch of Fulton HD, a new initiative "to bring the Fulton into the living room and hearts of the Lancaster community -- and beyond," the theater said in a press release.

Fulton HD will debut on Friday with "A Fulton Holiday Benefit," a concert featuring more than 20 holiday songs and a 12-piece orchestra, the theater said.

Additional virtual performances will follow in the coming months, until the Fulton Theater is able to welcome audiences back for in-person shows.

The Holiday Benefit will be available on the platform for a two-week period, the theater said.

"The goal of Fulton HD, is to give back to the theatre fans, and allow them to access the arts, whenever and wherever it is convenient for them," the theater's press release said. "To bring happiness and joy into their lives at a time when the arts have been silenced for too long."

For that reason, the theater said, Fulton HD will be accessible on the web at www.FultonHD.org for free, though viewers are invited to donate to the not-for-profit Fulton Theater to keep the arts alive in Lancaster, the press release said.

“A Fulton Holiday Benefit,” features a cast of over 20 performers, a 21-piece orchestra recorded the overture, and a 12-piece orchestra led by Ben McNaboe, backs each of the vocal numbers.

The special features dance numbers and holiday favorites including, “Oh Holy Night,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” and many more.