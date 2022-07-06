Disney on Ice will bring 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to Hershey's GIANT Center in October

The show will hit the ice at Hershey's GIANT Center from Oct. 20 through Oct. 23.

HERSHEY, Pa. — For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of two of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most popular features, "Frozen" and "Encanto."

"This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more," Disney on Ice said in a press release. "Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more."

Narrating the captivating story of Frozen is Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs and all things summer. Astounding ice-skating transports families to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter.

Kristoff and Sven take fans along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer.

After a very Frozen adventure, audiences will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they will meet the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Mirabel tells the tale of her amazing family and her journey to save the casita, her enchanted family home, alongside her sisters: Isabela, whose perfection radiates with her ability to make plants grow and flowers bloom with every step, and Luisa, with the gift of super strength that she uses to help her village move buildings and reroute rivers.

For the first time live, fans can witness Tia Pepa, who can control the weather with her emotions; her husband Felix; their daughter Dolores, with her gift to hear; and Bruno, the mysterious and misunderstood Madrigal family member whose visions foretold the future.

In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

Showtimes for "Frozen" and "Encanto" are: