x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Free summer movie and concert series returns to York

With summer officially here, the City of York has officially announced its 2023's free movie and concert series lineup!
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

YORK, Pa. — With summer officially here, the City of York announced 2023's lineup for its free movie and concert series. 

Movies will begin at dusk and take place in Cherry Lane Park. There will be free art projects, pizza and more provided to guests. 

The First Friday Movie Series line-up is as follows: 

July 7: "Minions: Rise of Gru"

August 4: "The Super Mario Brothers Movie"

September 8: "Strange World"

The Second Wednesday Concert Series line-up is scheduled as: 

July 12: “Soulful Remedy” with Sabrina Duke, Xtremity, and Rose Hudson 

August 9: “Gospel Explosion” with Bill Walker and Family 

September 13: “Hip Hop Takeover” with Scarlet Rose, Brandt Kingsley, Coco Shantelle, Drizzle, DiCaprio, and more

Concerts are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. 

Guests are urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the festivities. Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to attend. 

Sponsors of the series include the City of York, City of York Parks and Recreation, Inch & Co., Sunrise Soap Co., Archetype Pizza, Curious Little Playhouse, York Arts and Russy Sweet Treats. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out