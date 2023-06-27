Free summer movie and concert series returns to York

With summer officially here, the City of York has officially announced its 2023's free movie and concert series lineup!

Movies will begin at dusk and take place in Cherry Lane Park. There will be free art projects, pizza and more provided to guests.

The First Friday Movie Series line-up is as follows:

July 7: "Minions: Rise of Gru"

August 4: "The Super Mario Brothers Movie"

September 8: "Strange World"

The Second Wednesday Concert Series line-up is scheduled as:

July 12: “Soulful Remedy” with Sabrina Duke, Xtremity, and Rose Hudson

August 9: “Gospel Explosion” with Bill Walker and Family

September 13: “Hip Hop Takeover” with Scarlet Rose, Brandt Kingsley, Coco Shantelle, Drizzle, DiCaprio, and more

Concerts are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Guests are urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the festivities. Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to attend.