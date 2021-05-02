Former WWE, WCW wrestler 'The Natural' Butch Reed dies at age 66

Reed's Instagram page says the former NFL player and pro wrestler died of heart complications. He was 66.

Former NFL player and professional wrestler Butch Reed died Friday at age 66, the WWE announced on its website.

Reed's official Instagram page said he died of heart complications.

A Kansas City, Mo. native, Reed had a brief NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs before turning to professional wrestling.

He became a star in the Mid-South Wrestling promotion, battling the likes lf "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Jim Neidhart, and "Nature Boy" Ric Flair before moving on to the World Wrestling Federation, where he competed as "The Natural" Butch Reed.

During his time in the then-WWF, Reed battled Koko B. Ware at Wrestlemania III and Randy "Macho Man" Savage in Wrestlemania IV. He then left the federation to join WCW, where he teamed with Ron Simmons to form the tag team Doom.

Reed and Simmons won the WCW Tag Team Championship before the team disbanded and the two former partners turned rivals, culminating with an epic battle in a steel cage at WCW's Superbrawl I event.