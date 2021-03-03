Capital City Mall is hosting a Food Truck Carnival through Sunday

CAMP HILL, Pa. — If you've got an appetite for some tasty treats, the Captial City Mall in Camp Hill has got some good news.
The Cumberland County shopping center is hosting a Food Truck Carnival from Wednesday through Sunday in the JC Penny parking lot along Hartzdale Drive.
Houghton Carnivals will be serving up fair favorites like funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos, Italian sausage sandwiches, and more.
The trucks will be in operation from noon to 8 p.m. through Sunday.
The event is walk-up only; no seating will be available due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Hand sanitizer will be available at numerous locations, and social distancing and face covering rules will be in place.
Parking for the event is free.
Here are a few of the treats that will be available:
Food Trucks:
Funnel Cakes: Funnel Cake, Deep Fried Oreo's & Deep Fried PB&J
Cotton Candy: Cotton Candy, Candy Apples, Popcorn
Italian Sausage: Italian Sausage & French Fries
Lunch Box: Walking Tacos, Grilled Cheese, Corn Dogs & Hot Dogs
For more information, visit the Capital City Mall website.