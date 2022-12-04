Bang your heads! Metal mammoths Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth will rock Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 24

The metal masters will be joined by Mongolian rockers The HU and the metal-rap masters Fire From The Gods at the concert.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Attention, metalheads: Heavy metal rockers Five Finger Death Punch are coming to Hersheypark Stadium.

They'll be joined by legendary head bangers Megadeth, along with Mongolian rockers The HU and the metal-rap masters Fire From The Gods. The show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, according to Hershey Entertainment.

Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

FFDP formed in Las Vegas in 2005. They are expected to release their ninth studio album, "After Life," later this year. The title track from the album debuted this week.

Seven of the band's eight previous studio albums have been certified platinum, making FFDP one of the most successful metal bands since the turn of the century.

The 30-date tour in support of the album will wrap up in Salt Lake City on Oct. 15. The tour also includes stops in Pittsburgh, Scranton and nearby Camden, NJ.

The band's current lineup consists of founding member Zoltan Bathory (guitars), along with lead singer Ivan Moody, bass player Chris Kael, drummer Charlie Engen and lead guitarist Andy James.

Meanwhile, Megadeth needs no introduction for veteran headbangers. Founded in 1983 by vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustane, they are one of thrash metal's "big four," along with Anthrax, Slayer and Metallica (with whom Mustane had an ill-fated run before going off to create his own band).

Megadeth has sold more than 38 million albums since its formation. They are best known for their 80's-era hits "Peace Sells...But Who's Buying" and "Symphony of Destruction."