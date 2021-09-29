Filmmaker looking for extras to be in Lancaster County shoot

The film, "Brave the Dark," stars Jared Harris from "Mad Men" and Nicholas Hamilton from "It' and "It: Chapter Two."

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A filmmaker is looking for 300 extras to fill the stands at a local high school in an upcoming movie shoot on Sunday.

The movie "Brave the Dark," is filming at McCaskey High School on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The movie will be a true story about the emotional journey a homeless teen and his drama teacher take together.

People attending are required to be vaccinated (with proof of vaccination) and are asked to wear 1980's clothing or something plain. Attendees are also asked to refrain from wearing logos or bright colors.