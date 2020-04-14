x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

entertainment

Strum to your own beat (with free lessons) during COVID-19

Fender is offering free online music lessons during social distancing.

Social Distancing may finally be the time you learn to rock out.

 a guitar company is offering some free classes for people stuck in quarantine.

 Fender is letting people sign up for 3 months of free guitar lessons online.

  the company is calling it "play through."

 You can learn on your phone, tablet or computer. 

 you won't even need to provide a credit card.

 and it's not just guitar lessons.

 you can also take classes focusing on the bass and ukulele.

 Fender says, "We`re all going to be spending more time inside - so we might as well make some noise."

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!

Send us a message on the FOX43 Facebook page.

RELATED: Meditate your way through the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Document your time during the pandemic with a free photography class

RELATED: Bored at home? Here are some streaming shows you can binge