FallFest country music festival will return to Lancaster in October

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The FallFest Country Music Festival will return to Lancaster County later this year, I-105 WIOV announced Friday.

The 31st annual event will be held at the Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township on Friday, Oct. 8, WIOV said in a press release.

The festival was held at Overlook from 2008 to 2018, but was moved to the Maple Grove Raceway Berks County in 2019, the radio station said.

It will return to Lancaster after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, WIOV said.

"FallFest has featured many great country music performances throughout the years with names like Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Brad Paisley, Lee Brice and more," the radio station said.

This year's lineup will be announced on July 6, the same day tickets for the event go on sale as well, WIOV added.