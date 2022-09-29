'Fall Carlisle' closes out the season for car lovers

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, the famous car auction, flea market, and corral will finish off the season for Carlisle Events.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Fall Carlisle started its engines this week and will help close out the Carlisle-based show and automobile flea market season. and they are not taking their foot off the gas.

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Fall Carlisle has over 8,000 spaces for vendors at their flea market, selling an assortment of car parts, automobile accessories, car collectibles, and memorabilia.

Michael Garland, public relations manager at Carlisle Events, said that this event will also host a car auction with over 400 classic and unique vehicles.

Garland said car enthusiasts should take a peak at the Manufacturers Midway on the Carlisle Fairgrounds. The site features the newest and best products and services that any car lover will want to get their hands on.

Fall Carlisle runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday. Daily admission is $12, and free on Sunday, Oct. 2.

An event pass is $35, and kids under 12 get in with no charge.