The York State Fair is in need of more workers as they prepare for the event

Throughout the 10 days of the fair, organizers say they usually have between 400 to 500 workers. Right now, they only have 200 to 300.

YORK, Pa. — The York State Fair is just around the corner and organizers have been hard at work making sure everything is ready to go.

"Staffing. Right now we’re about eight days from the fair and we’re still hiring in a lot of different areas such as parking, maintenance, especially the night shift. We’re still looking for event staff, livestock barns, and a lot of other areas," said Montgomery Stambaugh, the Marketing and Communications Director for the York State Fair.

“Right now we’re only about the 200 to 300 mark, so we’re about halfway there but we are really, really desperate, and really want workers," said Stambaugh.

If you want to work it’s easy to get a job. Just stop by the administrative office at the fairgrounds in West Manchester township. Let the folks there know what area you’d like to work in and fill out paperwork.

The administrative office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 pm.

“We are open to anybody of any age, we don’t really have any requirements or specifics that need to be done. so, we’re pretty much open to hiring anybody," said Stambaugh.

Last year, roughly 500,000 people attended the fair.

“This year, we’re hoping for more, so we’re excited and ready for the 10 days of the fair," said Stambaugh.