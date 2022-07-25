York State Fair battles the heat for its opening weekend

Rising temperatures and intense heat advisories have local health officials concerned about the safety of fair visitors.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Sweltering heat won't stop Central Pennsylvanians from visiting their beloved York State Fair. However, local health officials are reminding visitors of the fairground to not drop all their precautions just yet.

"Heat illness sometimes can creep up on you unknowingly," Dr. Anthony Guarracino of UPMC Harrisburg told FOX43. "You don't realize it is hotter than usual."

Local health officials point to dehydration and other heat-related illnesses as causes of concern because of these intense temperatures.

Mark Moody, the director of emergency medical services at the York State Fair, said that this opening weekend has been busier than usual, treating over 20 people related to the heat.

But, the fair is not taking the heat situation lightly.

"We have two regular cooling stations and we have 10 cooling stations with misting," Moody went on.

Health officials urge anyone in the heat to drink plenty of fluids and avoid beverages containing caffeine or alcohol. But they also ask for people to stay vigilant of others, and to always listen to your body.