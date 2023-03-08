City of York announces downtown parking restrictions for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade

There will be no parking along portions of Market Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, city officials said. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York on Wednesday announced parking restrictions ahead of the 37th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which will be held in the city on Saturday.

Parking will be impacted on the parade route along Market Street, city officials said in a press release.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, there will be no parking on Market Street between the intersection of West Market and Belvedere Avenue to the intersection of East Market and South Queen Street, according to city officials.

There will also be no parking on George Street between Philadelphia Street and King Street over the same timeframe, the city said.

The no-parking regulations will also affect the Market Street Parking Garage, according to city officials. Those who have their cars parked in the garage will need to plan ahead and move them before the restrictions go into effect.

The St. Patrick's day Parade begins at 1 p.m., stepping off from West Market and Penn Streets and proceeding east on Market to Duke Street.