York Heart Ball aims to raise funds for those suffering from cardiovascular disease

Larissa Bedrick, Director of Communications for the American Heart Association, joined FOX43 on June 11 to discuss the York Heart Ball.

YORK, Pa. — Larissa Bedrick, Director of Communications for the American Heart Association, joined FOX43 on June 11 to discuss the York Heart Ball, which is virtual for the second year in a row.

"The York Heart Ball brings together some of our community’s most influential leaders to raise funds and promote the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association," Bedrick said.

The goal of the ball is to raise funds for the organization so that they can continue to help those who suffer from cardiovascular disease.

"It’s never been more important to support efforts to fight cardiovascular disease," Bedrick said. "Recent numbers show that deaths from cardiovascular disease rose significantly over the past year, despite years of making progress. COVID-19 post a lot of new challenges and we’ll likely be seeing the effects of that for years to come."