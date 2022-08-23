September 'Halfway to St. Paddy's Day' event to celebrate return of York's St. Patrick's Day parade next year

The parade will return to York after a 3-year hiatus, and organizers are hosting the Sept. 24 event to help the city get into the spirit of things.

YORK, Pa. — After a three-year hiatus, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to York in March 2023.

To help the city get into the spirit of things -- and to help raise money for future parades -- the York County Bar Association will host a Halfway to St. Paddy's Day all-day event in the city on Saturday, September 24.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is open to adults 21 and over. The $25 admission price includes the official 2023 York St. Patrick's Day Parade t-shirt to wear during the event; the shirt is also the ticket to the specials.

Tickets can be purchased here.

"Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day will be a celebration of Irish heritage with 17 bars and restaurants participating," organizers said in a press release. "Granfalloons will be ending the night from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with The Ploughboys playing Irish music. Details on food, Irish-themed drink specials and other locations having live music to come."

Participating Bars & Restaurants include:

Aviano's Corner Trattoria

The Cantina

Collusion TapWorks

The Fig and Barrel Pub

Gift Horse Brewing Company

Granfalloons Tavern (AFTER PARTY FROM 6-8 PM!)

Hamir's Indian Fusion

The Handsome Cab

Holy Hound Tap Room

Iron Horse

The Left Bank

Liquid Hero Brewery

Mudhook Brewing Co

Old Forge Brewing Company

Revival Social Club

Rockfish Public House

White Rose Bar and Grill

Advance sales only. Limited number available. No t-shirts will be sold on the day of the event. Preordered t-shirt pick up take place on September 10th and 17th at the Central Market York from 9 am to 1 pm, and on the day of the event at The Gift Horse Brewing Company from noon to 1 pm or by other arrangement at the time of purchase.

The York St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is not responsible for any injuries or damages related to the consumption of alcohol during this event. Participation in this event is contingent upon patrons accepting full and sole responsibility of their own conduct.

After a three year hiatus, the 37th York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from Market and Penn Streets. The parade is organized by the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, Inc., a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organization. No tax dollars are used for this event. The parade is a 501c3 and funded by corporate sponsors, entry fees, and a variety of fundraising activities planned throughout the year.

The parade draws an estimated 10,000 people downtown each year and is a huge boost for downtown merchants. This is the 23rd year the group has organized the parade, which has grown dramatically since the City of York relinquished responsibility of the event in January 1999.

The parade committee is still seeking additional sponsors and volunteers to support this year’s parade. Those interested should email the parade committee at YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.