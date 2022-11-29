York County woman celebrates 100th birthday

Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children.

YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today.

Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to commemorate Petracavage's milestone.

Before retiring, she worked for SINGER Sewing Machines, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Fabric World.

During the party, Petracavage thanked everyone around her for helping celebrate.

"This has been a perfect day so far! I love it, you can't help but love it!" said Petracavage.