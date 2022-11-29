York County woman celebrates 100th birthday

YORK, Pa. — One York County resident celebrated a special milestone today.
Nov. 29 is the 100th birthday of Bernice Petracavage. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922, the 13th of 14 children.
Autumn House West in York held a special birthday celebration with balloons, flowers and gifts to commemorate Petracavage's milestone.
Before retiring, she worked for SINGER Sewing Machines, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Fabric World.
During the party, Petracavage thanked everyone around her for helping celebrate.
"This has been a perfect day so far! I love it, you can't help but love it!" said Petracavage.
She is proud of the fact that her husband served in the army and was present at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. He was wounded in the attacks.