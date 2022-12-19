York Co. organization provides sweet treats for success

"Cookies for a Cause" hosted a bake sale that aimed to raise money towards activities for local underprivileged youth.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Community members had the chance to try some holiday treats in York County.

Cookies for a Cause hosted a bake sale for local youth on Dec. 18. Organizers provided freshly baked goods, such as cookies, sugar cakes, and fudge.

People also had the chance to get free hot chocolate and enter a Christmas basket raffle.

One of the organizers says the event is important to show support for youth in the community.

"If you have to choose between groceries and Girl Scouts, you're going to go with groceries, so we're going to come in and help you with the Girl Scout fees. The community really does care about these kids, and we want the kids to know that everyone supports them," said Shelly Gilgore, president of the non-profit organization M.A.D.S. (Mentorship Action for Discovering Success).