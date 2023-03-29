York County officials hold event to honor Vietnam veterans

One veteran says the event has helped show him the appreciation that he didn't receive when he initially returned home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County officials held an event on Wednesday to honor Vietnam War veterans on National Vietnam War Veteran's Day.

The event, which was held at the Old Main building inside the York Fairgrounds, brought veterans together in honor of their service and work in the line of duty.

Organizers say the event started in 2017 and continued to grow each year it was held. It also featured veteran-owned businesses from across the state.

One veteran says the event has helped show him the appreciation that he didn't receive when he initially returned home from the war.

"In recent years, I've said to them that when I [returned] home, there was nobody to welcome me. All I was looking for was, 'Well, thank you or welcome home.' But instead, I got, 'Well it was a different time.' Well, it was a different time but times have changed," said Vietnam veteran Robert Glatfelter.