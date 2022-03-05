York business to host 'Mother's Day Street Fair'

The event will be taking place on North Beaver Street between West Philadelphia and West Market Streets and will offer activities for kids, arts, crafts, and food.

YORK, Pa. — Alexandria Hammond, the owner of My Girlfriend’s Wardrobe in downtown York, says her best memories of Mother’s Day were spent at the Olde York City Street Fair.

When she found out the city was not going to bring back the fair this year, she decided to take it upon herself to do a similar version.

“I wanted to bring that street fair vibe on Mother’s Day back downtown," Hammond told FOX43. "It’s super important to downtown businesses, but also to people like me, who go to that every single year with our families, and it’s just something that I really miss and I know other people have missed it as well."

There are going to be 18 vendors participating in this event.

“I hand selected every single one of them (the vendors); I wanted it to have a really focused feel vendor-wise as far as things mom and women would enjoy," Hammond said.

The free event will be taking place on North Beaver Street between West Philadelphia and West Market Streets and it will offer activities for kids and feature arts, crafts, and food vendors.

“People are just really excited that even though the original event is not happening, they still have that street fair option to come down and still do something that they enjoy, still come to downtown that day, and be able to enjoy themselves and also support local businesses," Hammond said.