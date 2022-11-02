The Home & Garden show in York County is back to offer three days of inspiration for home & garden projects

Attendees can stroll through the Weis Arena and explore exhibits featuring indoor and outdoor design ideas and garden displays.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Builders Association's Home & Garden Show is back for its 54th year to provide inspiration for home improvement projects of all kinds and give area residents an opportunity to see and learn about the latest indoor and outdoor home and garden products and services directly from local experts.

Attendees can stroll through the Weis Arena and explore exhibits featuring indoor and outdoor design ideas and garden displays, engage with experts on new home building, remodeling, financing, heating and air conditioning, windows, roofing, flooring, fencing, and more.

FOX43 spoke Carrie Almony, from Almony's Property solutions who said that COVID-19 made them be even busier than before.

"From the time COVID-19 hit, it actually was quite good for many of us in the industry because people were home, and when they're home, they start thinking about the projects they haven't completed yet," she said.

Garden displays and vendors specialize in:

Mortgages

Kitchen Cabinets

Building

Remodeling

Decks

Waterproofing

Landscaping

Windows

In addition to the exhibits, the Home & Garden Show features a marketplace area with sampling booths, auction items, and a school zone.

The event kicks off this afternoon and it will run until Feb. 13.

Hours are below:

Feb 11: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb 12: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $18 and children under 18 are free.