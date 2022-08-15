York Arts Week set to kick off in place of canceled York Fest

The event will feature a number of exhibitions in many locations in York, including a block party, a petting zoo, and a gallery crawl.

YORK, Pa. — The cancellation of one long-standing York event has led to the creation of a new one in its place.

After the official cancellation of York Fest, a group of local businesses and organizations got together to create York Arts Week.

The event will feature a number of exhibitions in many locations in York, including a block party, a petting zoo, a chalk walk, and a gallery crawl.

Officials say it is an opportunity to uplift the city's art.

"This event was started in order to highlight the creative community here in York," said Roth Preap with the York County Community Foundation. "This was just a way to bring that all together and highlight [the community] and their work."

York Arts Week is for families and individuals of all ages. The event runs from Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 27.