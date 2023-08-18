Art, performances, theater will flood streets of downtown York this weekend

A variety of exhibits, films, performances and event classes for children will be available during York Arts Week starting Saturday until Aug. 26.

YORK, Pa. — Local businesses and organizations are coming together to show off the creativity York has to offer.

A citywide celebration will highlight the arts, theater and creativity of artists in the community. A variety of exhibits, films, performances and event classes for children will be available during York Arts Week starting Saturday until Aug. 26.

“Art week is amazing because we get to highlight a lot of artists that may not have a lot of space to display or sell,” said Deila Pabone, executive director of The Parliament Arts Organization. “As an arts organization, we get to do it every day, but it’s fun to actually see our city focus on it for one week.”

York Arts Week used to take place on the rail trail but now takes place throughout different neighborhoods in York. Kate Harmon, organizer at York City Special Events, says it's a way to help spread the wealth to different businesses and organizations in the area.

"I like to see it in a way that everybody's doing these collective things—they're doing their shows, they're doing their galleries, but we're putting it together in one easy-to-find location so you may find a new gallery you never heard of," said Harmon.

Some events, classes and performances scheduled for this week include: