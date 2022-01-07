YMCA golfing event raises $50,000 for mission work in Lancaster County

110 golfers came out to the event to celebrate the YMCA and its mission work.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The YMCA of the Roses hosted its Annual "Without the Y Golf Outing" on June 27.

The event celebrates how far the YMCA in Lancaster after nearly closing its doors just a few years ago.

Over 110 golfers came to the event and $50,000 was raised to support the YMCA's mission work in Lancaster County.

The YMCA of the Roses is also hosting another golf outing at the Hanover County Club on October 14. There is still space available for additional sponsors.