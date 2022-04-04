WrestleMania 38 reigns supreme at AT&T Stadium with highest-attended crowd ever

The previous record was held by WrestleMania 32, which was also held in AT&T Stadium.

DALLAS — WWE officials announced Monday that Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas was the highest-attended and highest-grossing WWE event in the company's history.

According to the WWE, 156,352 fans from every U.S. state and 53 different countries came to Dallas to attend the event. The previous record was held by WrestleMania 32, which was also held in AT&T Stadium.

Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission, told WFAA that WrestleMania 38 would bring the DFW area "in tune of over $200 million in economic impact."

“On behalf of our family and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we are ecstatic to have once again shattered records with WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “I’ve experienced first-hand WWE’s commitment to both its fans and host cities alike. We are so grateful for their partnership and desire to always overdeliver.”

Mayors of both Dallas and Arlington thanked the WWE for bringing the company's marquee event back to the DFW area.

“The city of Dallas would like to thank WWE for presenting an incredible WrestleMania week of events at both the American Airlines Center and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “The week provided an economic windfall for Dallas and proved once again that our city is a first-class host for major sporting events."

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross added that he looks forward "to the opportunity to top this record with a future WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium.”